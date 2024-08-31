Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in KLA by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 156,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in KLA by 11.4% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $819.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $803.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

