Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PTC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,254 shares of company stock worth $3,361,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.