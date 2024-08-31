Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.42 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. William Blair assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.36.

First Solar Stock Up 1.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $227.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.43 and its 200-day moving average is $204.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

