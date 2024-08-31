Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of eBay by 325.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.