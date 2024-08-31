Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.93 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $299.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.62 and a 200-day moving average of $287.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

