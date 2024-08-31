Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.10% of Trex worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TREX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Trex stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

