Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.08 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

