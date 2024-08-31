Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 16,649 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

