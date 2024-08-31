Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 274 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $7,626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $87.26.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

