Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,172 shares of company stock worth $118,034,332. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

