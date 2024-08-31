Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum Purchases 21,335 Shares of Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,076.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 395,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,027.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

SUNS opened at $14.09 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

