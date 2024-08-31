Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 2.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.48. 470,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,528,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,907 shares of company stock worth $3,054,863. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Symbotic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

