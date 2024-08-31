Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Taitron Components Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 8,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,082. The company has a market cap of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAIT
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.