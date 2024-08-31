Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 8,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,082. The company has a market cap of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

