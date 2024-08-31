Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,471,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887,577. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.72 and a 200 day moving average of $153.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $890.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

