TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Up 31.9% in August

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.89. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

