Taylor Financial Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,048,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.73. 2,175,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

