Taylor Financial Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $142.36. 3,421,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,822. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

