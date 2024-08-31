Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.10). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 482,948 shares trading hands.
Tekcapital Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of £14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.78.
Tekcapital Company Profile
Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.
