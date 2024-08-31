Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Up 33.7% in August

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Telos by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 72,052 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 876,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $261.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.98. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

