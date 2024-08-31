Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $208.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Abercrombie & Fitch to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $147.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.16. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.