TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TELUS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 126,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,988 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE TU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,349. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.18%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

