TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $93.00 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,540,482 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,062,611 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

