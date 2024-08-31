Tezos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.36 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $661.98 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,018,077,452 coins and its circulating supply is 997,542,133 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.