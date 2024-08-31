TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 24.7% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SLQT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.