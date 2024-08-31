TFB Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,367,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Elevance Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $556.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.05 and its 200 day moving average is $524.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $557.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

