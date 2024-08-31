The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $188.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.99. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.