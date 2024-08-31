The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider Daniel Galbraith Sells 75,000 Shares

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,184.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $47.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

