The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

