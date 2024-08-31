The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.07.

Shares of CG opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at $337,134,418.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 129,390 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

