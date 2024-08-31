The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several brokerages have commented on CC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CC opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after buying an additional 1,364,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chemours by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,009,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,213,000 after buying an additional 1,347,710 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chemours by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,171,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

