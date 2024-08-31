The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,398,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

