The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.82. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 233,714 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.41.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

