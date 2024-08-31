The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 58.0% in August

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

GDV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,551. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

