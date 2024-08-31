The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

