The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.