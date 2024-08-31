The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.54. 7,301,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

