The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 486 ($6.41). 42,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 92,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 483 ($6.37).
TPFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.87) to GBX 589 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.77) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
