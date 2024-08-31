The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $61,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $8.83 on Friday, reaching $369.44. 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.