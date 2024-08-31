The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Holdings Lifted by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital increased its position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund comprises 1.5% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 854,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 51,086 shares in the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $46.41.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

