The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.07. 1,466,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.