The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,403,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

