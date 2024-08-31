Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 680.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,778. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

