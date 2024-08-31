Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.07. 1,058,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,778. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

