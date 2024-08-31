Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $222.38 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $222.38 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,207.24 or 0.99997534 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02193668 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $6,347,515.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

