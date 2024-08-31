Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 1,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 72,506 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 40.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 101,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

