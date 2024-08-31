thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.72

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $3.35. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 13,300 shares trading hands.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.