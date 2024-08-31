Tigress Financial Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $295.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

