Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,624,527 shares in the company, valued at $46,128,388.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $2,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

