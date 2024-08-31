Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

