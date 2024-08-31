Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.24

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and traded as high as $39.14. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 44,952 shares traded.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -0.90.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

